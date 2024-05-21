Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Brunswick worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 140.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after purchasing an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 899,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,098,000 after purchasing an additional 184,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

