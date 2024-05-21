Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,368 shares of company stock worth $1,968,587. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:TDOC opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

