Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $21.94 Million Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260,800 shares during the period. Clean Energy Fuels comprises 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.57% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,169,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

