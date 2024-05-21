Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $706,000 in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of eGain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in eGain by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 80,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in eGain by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in eGain by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). eGain had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

