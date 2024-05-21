Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,370,000 after buying an additional 508,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 265,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 387,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

