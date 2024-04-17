Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Request has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $122.82 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62,849.57 or 1.00033616 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12657165 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,984,697.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.