HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of HMS Networks AB (publ) stock remained flat at $42.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. HMS Networks AB has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $45.80.
About HMS Networks AB (publ)
