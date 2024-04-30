Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Seplat Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
LON:SEPL opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £985.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,527.27, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 95.10 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.50 ($2.14). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.46.
About Seplat Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seplat Energy
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.