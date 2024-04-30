Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seplat Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:SEPL opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £985.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,527.27, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 95.10 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.50 ($2.14). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.46.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

