Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Tectonic Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ TECTP opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Tectonic Financial has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.
About Tectonic Financial
