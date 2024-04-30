Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.
Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Welltower Price Performance
NYSE:WELL opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. Welltower has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.
Read Our Latest Report on Welltower
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.