Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WELL opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. Welltower has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

