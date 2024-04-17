Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

