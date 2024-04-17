HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HP by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,381,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.