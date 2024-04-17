NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

