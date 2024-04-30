CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,200 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 1,153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,752.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CASBF opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. CanSino Biologics has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57.
About CanSino Biologics
