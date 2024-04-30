Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 719.0 days.

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

Shares of Cofinimmo stock opened at C$62.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.11. Cofinimmo has a 52 week low of C$58.00 and a 52 week high of C$98.00.

Cofinimmo Company Profile

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

