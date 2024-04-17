Wealth Alliance Acquires Shares of 26,645 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

