Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 167 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

