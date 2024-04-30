Insider Selling: Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells 924,505 Shares of Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total value of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60).
Entain Trading Down 3.7 %
LON:ENT traded down GBX 30.40 ($0.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 787.80 ($9.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,475,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 819.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 889.35. The company has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.05).
Entain Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is currently -1,276.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Entain
Entain Company Profile
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.