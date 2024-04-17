Wealth Alliance Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

