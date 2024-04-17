Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 39,144 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $46,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock worth $102,897,729 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $257.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.06.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

