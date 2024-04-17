Aena S.M.E., S.A. (ANYYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.6216 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

