Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$59.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSU opened at C$42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$44.83.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.7177792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.