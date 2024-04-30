The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

