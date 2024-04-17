Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 92,532 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,847,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.