Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BGH stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
