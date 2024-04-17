Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGH stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

