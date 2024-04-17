Investors Research Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,815,000 after buying an additional 109,833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 442.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 86,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

