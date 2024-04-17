Investors Research Corp Sells 6,000 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nomura were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 109.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE NMR opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

