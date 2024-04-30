NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.89 ($3.94).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.80) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($3.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

