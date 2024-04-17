Investors Research Corp Sells 775 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $12,225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 261,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,161,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.73.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

