Investors Research Corp Sells 775 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $12,225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 261,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,161,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Missed Taiwan Semi’s Rise? Try United Microelectronics
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Commercial Banks Could Be Back in Play, Led by Bank of America
- Stock Average Calculator
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.