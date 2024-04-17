The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,485 shares of company stock valued at $776,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies
Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.
Greenbrier Companies Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbrier Companies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Commercial Banks Could Be Back in Play, Led by Bank of America
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Missed Taiwan Semi’s Rise? Try United Microelectronics
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.