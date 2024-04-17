The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,485 shares of company stock valued at $776,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

