PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $54.79.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,436,430.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,436,430.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $734,259.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,129.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,720. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

