Wealth Alliance Has $1.63 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.62. 626,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.53. The company has a market cap of $212.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

