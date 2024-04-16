Paul Murphy Sells 10,000 Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$50,700.00.

Paul Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Paul Murphy sold 36,000 shares of Collective Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$156,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Paul Murphy sold 17,500 shares of Collective Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$76,300.00.

Collective Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

CNL traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.49. 41,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,273. The company has a market cap of C$292.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Collective Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$7.05.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

