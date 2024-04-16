Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.2% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.45 and last traded at $168.15. Approximately 1,837,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,769,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.82.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

