Liquity 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.65 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $96.16 million and $28.65 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Liquity
Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,590,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.
Liquity Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
