TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Insider Activity

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 824,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

