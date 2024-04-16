Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Drops By 8.3%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BIO-key International Trading Up 4.8 %
BKYI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.41.
BIO-key International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BIO-key International
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.