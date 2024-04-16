Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Drops By 8.3%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BIO-key International Trading Up 4.8 %

BKYI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.41.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

