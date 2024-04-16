BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

BANFP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. 1,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

