BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BCAB. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioAtla from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,990. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.
