Main Street Research LLC Acquires Shares of 7,041 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 757,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,989. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

