Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 329 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $726.34. 936,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,702. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.