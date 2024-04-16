SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. 93,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,039. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

