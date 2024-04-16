Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,707 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.53. 2,948,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,556. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.