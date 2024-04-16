Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $591.86 million and approximately $47.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.30 or 0.04877172 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00053272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network's official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network's official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

