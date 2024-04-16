Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,856,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243,040. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.