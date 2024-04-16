Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. 119,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,429. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

