Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. 119,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,429. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.