Pirate Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $164,911.65 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $59.05 million and approximately $164,911.65 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

