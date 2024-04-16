SFI Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. 1,782,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,346. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

