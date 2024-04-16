SFI Advisors LLC Sells 55,659 Shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)

SFI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,659 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC owned 11.90% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPND. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XPND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

