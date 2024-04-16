SFI Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.66. 573,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

